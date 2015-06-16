* Futures down: Dow 56 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
June 16 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Tuesday as investors were cautious ahead of a two-day Federal
Reserve meeting and as the Greek debt crisis showed no signs of
abating.
* The central bank is unlikely to raise rates at this
meeting but investors will watch for any hints from Fed Chair
Janet Yellen at a press conference after the meeting on
Wednesday about the timing of a possible rate increase.
* The Fed has said it remains data-dependent and will raise
rates only when it sees an improvement in the economy.
Second-quarter data points to a recovery after a halt in growth
earlier in the year.
* World markets were down with European shares hitting a
near four-month low as financial markets braced for the
possibility of Greece defaulting on its debt.
* Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis told a German
newspaper that he is not planning to present new reform
proposals at a Eurogroup meeting on Thursday, despite warnings
from the rest of Europe that time is running out.
* There is an even chance of Greece defaulting on its debt
payments, according to economists polled by Reuters, although
the probability of it leaving the euro zone is still only
one-in-three.
* New home constructions likely slowed in May, even as
rising demand for housing has led to a shortage in inventory and
pushed prices up. The data, to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230
GMT), is expected to show that groundbreaking for new homes fell
to a 1.1 million-unit rate in May, from a 1.135 million-unit
rate in April.
* Avalanche Biotechnologies shares fell 48.9
percent to $19.85 in premarket trading, a day after the eye drug
developer's experimental therapy showed that vision improvement
was not significant. The result prompted brokerages to cut their
ratings on the stock.
* American Airlines slipped 0.6 percent to $39.85
after it said it would push back delivery of 35 Airbus Group
A320neo family jetliners by several years.
Futures snapshot at 7:09 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.5 points, or 0.31
percent, with 105,009 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 20.25 points, or 0.46
percent, on volume of 8,487 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 56 points, or 0.31 percent,
with 4,066 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)