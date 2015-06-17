(Fixes syntax in second bullet)
By Tanya Agrawal
June 17 U.S. stock index futures inched up on
Wednesday but investors remained cautious ahead of a Federal
Reserve statement that could provide hints on the timing of a
rate hike.
* Investors will scour the statement after a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting for any signs of when the Fed is likely to begin
raising interest rates and the pace of any subsequent hikes.
* The Fed statement is due at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT),
followed by Chair Janet Yellen's news conference half an hour
later, with analysts expecting her to focus on signs the economy
is recovering after a bumpy start to the year.
* U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday following
back-to-back daily declines, with merger activity offsetting
market concerns as Greece struggles to avoid a default on its
debt.
* Relations between Greece and its creditors have become
increasingly acrimonious in recent days, leaving little hope
that a meeting of EU finance ministers on Thursday will make any
progress.
* Athens needs fresh funds to avoid defaulting on a 1.6
billion euro ($1.8 billion) debt repayment to the International
Monetary Fund on June 30, which could drive it towards the euro
zone exit.
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals shares soared 45.5
percent to $6.81 in premarket trading after the company's
late-stage study of constipation treatment meet the main goal.
* Qihoo 360 Technology jumped 12.5 percent to
$74.31 after the mobile antivirus software maker said a Chinese
consortium had offered to buy the company for $77 per American
depositary share.
Futures snapshot at 7:18 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.5 points, or 0.17
percent, with 91,356 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.07
percent, on volume of 4,724 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 36 points, or 0.2 percent,
with 2,696 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)