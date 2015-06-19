* "Quadruple witching" to add to volatility
* Indexes set to close higher for the week
* Greece crisis continues
* Indexes down: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
June 19 U.S. stocks turned lower after a mixed
opening on Friday, a day after Wall Street rallied and the
Nasdaq Composite index broke its last standing milestone from
the dot-com era as it set a record intraday high.
All three major indexes were still on track to end the week
higher.
On Thursday, Wall Street was boosted by strong data, which
pointed to signs that the U.S. economy was recovering after
growth came to a halt earlier in the year.
U.S. consumer prices last month increased the most in more
than two years, jobless claims applications last week fell to a
near 15-year low and factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region
in June accelerated to a six-month high.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's perceived dovishness regarding
the pace of a rate hike also continued to boost equities.
Investors may see a spike in volume and volatility at the
open and towards the closing bell as Friday marks a "quadruple
witching" day - the expiration of stock options, index options,
index futures and single-stock futures - as traders close
hedging positions or roll them over at the last minute.
"We might see a little bit of a rest from yesterday's
rally," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at
Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
"The kind of rally we had yesterday was as much on technical
factors as fundamentals."
At 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 34.33 points, or 0.19 percent, at 18,081.51, the
S&P 500 was down 4.17 points, or 0.2 percent, at 2,117.07
and the Nasdaq Composite was down 8.39 points, or 0.16
percent, at 5,124.56.
Eight of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the
utilities index leading the declines, with a 0.53
percent drop.
The Greece crisis also showed no signs of receding. Euro
zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to
avert a Greek default after bank withdrawals accelerated and
government revenue slumped as the debt talks drag on.
San Francisco Fed president John Williams is due to speak
before the National Bureau of Economic Research East Asian
Seminar on Economics in San Francisco, while Cleveland Fed
president Loretta Mester is scheduled to speak before the
Federal Reserve Banks of Cleveland and Philadelphia Policy
Summit in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
ConAgra Foods' shares were up 6.7 percent at $41.75
after activist hedge fund Jana Partners took a stake in the
company.
Macerich slumped 5.7 percent to $77.72 as Simon
Property Group exits its ownership stake in the No.3
U.S. mall owner, sources told Reuters.
Carmax fell 5 percent to $68.40 after the company's
quarterly revenue missed estimates.
Hershey was down 2.4 at $91.24 after the chocolate
maker trimmed its full-year sales growth forecast citing weak
sales in China.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,583 to 1,126. On the Nasdaq, 1,266 issues fell and 1,053
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 10 new 52-week highs and one new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 47 new highs and 10 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)