* Global markets higher on hopes of Greek debt solution
* Fed's Powell says economy could be ready for first hike in
Sept
* Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft rises
in May
* Momo shares jump after receiving "going private" proposal
* Indexes up: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
June 23 U.S. stocks were higher for the second
straight session on Tuesday on continued expectations that
Greece is near a deal that will prevent it from defaulting on
loans, and data pointing to a rebound in business investment
plans.
Global markets were higher, with European shares climbing to
a three-week high, after Athens proposed new reforms on Monday,
which were cautiously welcomed by euro zone finance ministers.
"It now appears that we will have a short-term solution to
the problem," said Andreas Clenow, hedge fund trader and
principal at ACIES Asset Management.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday non-defense capital
goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for
business spending plans, rose 0.4 percent last month, offering a
tentative sign of stabilization in the manufacturing sector
after activity weakened early this year.
Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy
could be ready for a first interest rate hike in September and
another one in December. Powell said the U.S. economy would
likely strengthen in the second half of the year.
At 9:49 a.m. ET (1349 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 37.23 points, or 0.21 percent, at 18,157.01, the
S&P 500 was up 3.1 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,125.95
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.02 points, or 0.04
percent, at 5,155.99.
Six of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
telecommunications index leading the gains with a 1.65
percent rise.
Darden Restaurants' shares rose 3.6 percent to $71.9
after the Olive Garden owner said it intends to separate a
portion of its real estate assets into a real estate investment
trust, proceeds of which will be used to pay down debt.
Green Dot jumped 32.8 percent to $20.31 after three
brokerages raised their price targets on the stock after the
company said it renewed agreement with Wal-Mart Stores
as issuing bank for MoneyCard prepaid reloadable cards.
Momo was up 12.1 percent at $17.59 after the
Chinese social media company received a "going private" proposal
from its CEO.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,466
to 1,243. On the Nasdaq, 1,204 issues rose and 1,079 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 38 52-week highs and no new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 104 highs and nine lows.
(Editing by Don Sebastian)