By Sweta Singh

June 26 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Friday after a note prepared for the Eurogroup said the euro zone could help Greece repay maturing debt if the current bailout program is extended to November.

* Euro zone finance ministers will meet at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Saturday to discuss Greece, in a last-ditch effort to avert a default next week.

* Greece failed again to clinch a deal with its international creditors on Thursday.

* Wall Street continued to take cues from the ongoing crisis in Greece, with the stock market ending the session with modest losses on Thursday despite a rally in healthcare stocks after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld tax subsidies key to President Obama's healthcare reform law.

* University of Michigan's final reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment for June is expected to be released at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). The consumer sentiment is likely to remain at the preliminary reading of 94.6.

* Micron Technology shares were down 12 percent at $21.11 in premarket trading after the chipmaker said it expects a further decline in prices of chips used in personal computers, and forecast revenue for the current quarter well below market estimates.

* Nike shares rose 3.7 percent to $109.15 after the world's largest footwear maker reported a better-than-expected profit as it sold more high-margin shoes and apparel at higher prices.

Futures snapshot at 7:34 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 5 points, or 0.24 percent, with 112,942 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6.5 points, or 0.14 percent, on volume of 12,248 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 45 points, or 0.25 percent, with 14,996 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Don Sebastian)