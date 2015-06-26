* Futures up: Dow 45 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 6.5 pts
By Sweta Singh
June 26 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Friday after a note prepared for the Eurogroup said the euro
zone could help Greece repay maturing debt if the current
bailout program is extended to November.
* Euro zone finance ministers will meet at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT)
on Saturday to discuss Greece, in a last-ditch effort to avert a
default next week.
* Greece failed again to clinch a deal with its
international creditors on Thursday.
* Wall Street continued to take cues from the ongoing crisis
in Greece, with the stock market ending the session with modest
losses on Thursday despite a rally in healthcare stocks after
the U.S. Supreme Court upheld tax subsidies key to President
Obama's healthcare reform law.
* University of Michigan's final reading on the overall
index on consumer sentiment for June is expected to be released
at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). The consumer sentiment is likely to
remain at the preliminary reading of 94.6.
* Micron Technology shares were down 12 percent at
$21.11 in premarket trading after the chipmaker said it expects
a further decline in prices of chips used in personal computers,
and forecast revenue for the current quarter well below market
estimates.
* Nike shares rose 3.7 percent to $109.15 after the
world's largest footwear maker reported a better-than-expected
profit as it sold more high-margin shoes and apparel at higher
prices.
Futures snapshot at 7:34 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 5 points, or 0.24 percent,
with 112,942 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6.5 points, or 0.14
percent, on volume of 12,248 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 45 points, or 0.25 percent,
with 14,996 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Don Sebastian)