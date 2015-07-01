* Euro zone finance ministers put off Greece talks
* U.S. private sector adds most jobs since December
* Financials biggest boost, energy stocks down
* Chubb jumps after ACE's buyout offer
* Indexes up: Dow 0.53 pct, S&P 0.47 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct
By Sweta Singh
July 1 U.S. stocks shed some of their gains on
Wednesday after euro zone finance ministers put off further
bailout talks until after Sunday's referendum in Greece.
Stronger-than-expected jobs and construction data supported
the market, as did a $28 billion offer from Swiss insurance
giant ACE to buy upmarket property insurer Chubb.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged voters to reject
bailout terms in the referendum, a day after the country became
the first advanced nation to default on an IMF loan repayment.
"There were hopes of a deal earlier in the morning and the
hopes are literally taken off the table," said Adam Sarhan,
chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
U.S. private employers added 237,000 jobs in June, the
biggest gain since December, while construction spending rose in
May to its highest level in just over 6-1/2 years.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has said it will raise rates only
if it sees a sustained recovery in the economy.
"As long as the Fed raises rates because there is economic
expansion and not because of inflation, it is a positive for
equities because that means corporations can continue to grow
earnings," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
Cardillo, however, said investors remained cautious ahead of
monthly employment data on Thursday.
At 13:40 a.m. EDT (1740 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 94 points, or 0.53 percent, at 17,713.51,
the S&P 500 was up 9.66 points, or 0.47 percent, at
2,072.77 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 17.38 points,
or 0.35 percent, at 5,004.24.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors rose, barring the
energy sector which was hit by a slide in oil prices.
Chubb's shares jumped 29 percent to $122.72. Rival Travelers
rose 2.4 percent, providing the biggest boost to the
Dow. ACE was up 1.9 percent.
Casino stocks jumped for a second straight day, following
better-than-expected monthly gaming revenue in Macau. Melco
Crown rose 4.5 percent, Wynn Resorts 5.2
percent and Las Vegas Sands 2.9 percent.
Teladoc Inc made a big splash in its debut on the
New York Stock Exchange with shares of the on-demand medical
consultation provider rising 67 percent to $31.65.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,846
to 1,166, for a 1.58-to-1 ratio on the upside. On the Nasdaq,
1,483 issues rose and 1,225 fell for a 1.21-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 index showed 11 new 52-week highs and 22 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 72 new highs and 71 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing
by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)