* Merkel and Hollande to meet this afternoon
* Greece owes $3.5 bln bond payment to ECB on July 20
* Aetna falls after Humana deal
* Futures down: Dow 152 pts, S&P 16.25 pts, Nasdaq 34.5 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
July 6 U.S. stocks were set to open lower on
Monday after Greece rejected debt bailout terms, throwing the
future of the country's euro zone membership into further doubt.
World markets fell, but less sharply than expected and
analysts attributed the relatively muted reaction to
expectations the European Central Bank would act to limit any
damage.
A new bailout deal is needed for Greece to meet a July 20
deadline to repay $3.9 billion of bonds to the ECB.
The ECB's governing council began a conference call at 1000
GMT (6 a.m. ET) Monday to decide how long to keep Greek banks
afloat. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande will meet in Paris in the afternoon.
Greece's finance minister quit and Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras said his government was ready to return immediately to
negotiations with creditors in a bid to open shuttered banks.
"I think what we are seeing now is that initial concerns
were overblown," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan
Capital in New York.
"Cooler heads are prevailing and now Tsipras can go to the
creditors and have meaningful conversations. It also helps that
the Greek finance minister is out because these negotiations can
be very personality driven."
S&P 500 e-minis were down 16.25 points, or 0.79
percent, with 360,262 contracts traded at 8:49 a.m. ET. Nasdaq
100 e-minis were down 34.5 points, or 0.78 percent, on
volume of 56,134 contracts. Dow e-minis were down 152
points, or 0.86 percent, with 40,390 contracts changing hands.
Data due on Monday is expected to show that the pace of
growth in the U.S. services sector slowed in June from the
previous month. The Institute for Supply Management's services
index data is expected at 10 a.m. ET.
U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Thursday ahead of the
long holiday weekend and as investors digested mixed jobs data
which dampened the economic outlook.
Some analysts say the combination of the Greek crisis and
tepid employment data puts off a September rate hike by the
Federal Reserve, which has said it will raise rates only when it
sees a sustained economic recovery.
Health insurer Humana's shares rose 2.1 percent to
$191.45 in premarket trading after bigger rival Aetna
said on Friday it would buy the company for about $37 billion.
Aetna fell 5.7 percent at $118.31.
Chipotle Mexican Grill fell 1.9 percent to $598
after Barron's said the stock has lost some of its luster
recently and unless growth revives at the company, the stock
could see a 15 percent to 20 percent plunge.
Weight Watchers soared 26.4 percent to $5.17 after
the New York Post reported an activist hedge fund was in talks
with potential partners about making a takeover offer for the
company. The hedge fund and a partner "would like to offer
perhaps double" Thursday's closing price, the report said. (bit.ly/1gjfCLt)
