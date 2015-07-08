* Greece has until Sunday to agree a new bailout plan
* China stock sell-off raises fears of economic slowdown
* U.S. earnings season to kick off with Alcoa report
* Microsoft slips on report of job cuts
* Futures down: Dow 130 pts, S&P 15 pts, Nasdaq 31 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
July 8 U.S. stocks were set to open lower on
Wednesday as Chinese markets slid further and as investors
continue to keep a wary eye on developments in the Greek debt
crisis.
Beijing unveiled yet another battery of measures to arrest
the sell-off and the securities regulator warned of "panic
sentiment" gripping investors in the world's second-largest
economy.
More than 30 percent has been knocked off the value of
Chinese shares since mid-June, and for some global investors the
fear that China's market turmoil will destabilize the real
economy is now a bigger risk than the crisis in Greece.
"It's important for investors to separate the stock market
volatility and economic slowdown in China," said Art Hogan,
chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"Yes, the stock market is very volatile and is causing
uncertainty, but you have to remember that only about 15 percent
of China's population invests in the stock market."
The growing fears of a China slowdown were reflected in the
commodities markets, with copper prices falling to a six-year
low earlier in the day. Oil prices, however, bounced back from a
three-month low as the Iran nuclear talks failed to produce a
deal.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 14.75 points, or 0.71
percent, with 388,322 contracts traded at 8:38 a.m. ET. Nasdaq
100 e-minis were down 30.75 points, or 0.7 percent, on
volume of 57,791 contracts, while Dow e-minis were down
130 points, or 0.74 percent, with 52,367 contracts changing
hands.
Beijing authorities could "let the unwind run its natural
course and deal with the fallout, or manipulate the market,"
said Nick Lawson, a managing director at Deutsche Bank in
London. "But (they) run the risk that this will entail so many
impediments to free trade that index providers and foreign
investors will be discouraged from entering the market for a
long time."
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies took a beating, with
Alibaba falling 2.93 percent in premarket trading.
Baidu fell 3.1 percent, JD.com 5.2 percent,
Weibo 4.4 percent and Cheetah Mobile 6.3
percent.
Euro zone members have asked Greece to come up with new
reform proposals, which they will be discussed at a special EU
summit on Sunday.
With its banks closed, cash withdrawals rationed and the
economy in free fall, Greece has never been closer to a total
state bankruptcy that would probably force it to print an
alternative currency and leave the euro.
Investors will also scrutinize the minutes from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's June 16-17 meeting to see if the storm clouds
over Greece and China will have any effect on the timing and
pace of an interest rate increase. The minutes are due at 2:00
p.m. ET (1800 GMT).
San Francisco Fed President John Williams is scheduled to
speak on the economic outlook before the International
Conference of Commercial Bank Economists later in the day.
The U.S. quarterly earnings season kicks off, with Alcoa
reporting results after the close of markets. Corporate
profits are expected to have fallen 3.1 percent in the second
quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Microsoft shares fell 0.63 percent to $44.02 in
premarket trading after the New York Times reported the company
plans to announce a new round of layoffs to cut costs further.
Harley-Davidson fell 2.15 percent to $55.44 after
RBC downgraded the stock to "sector perform" from "outperform".
