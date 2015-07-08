* NYSE-listed issues still trading on other exchanges
* NYSE says technical issue not due to cyber attack
* Stock were already lower on China fears
* United Airlines falls after computer glitch halts flights
* Indexes down: Dow 1.01 pct, S&P 1.15 pct, Nasdaq 1.28 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
July 8 U.S. stocks stayed below 1 percent in
afternoon trading on Wednesday, while the trading suspension in
all securities on the New York Stock Exchange entered its third
hour.
The halt started just after 11:30 a.m. ET due to technical
difficulties, although NYSE-listed issues continued to trade on
other exchanges, such as those run by Nasdaq OMX Group
and BATS Global Markets.
The NYSE said the halt was not due to a cyber breach. The
exchange said chose to suspend trading to avoid problems arising
from the technical issue, but did not say when trading was
expected to resume. NYSE said it would cancel all open orders.
"It was a mess from the open," said a broker who did not
want to be named. Some of the internet ports to the NYSE would
not connect, or would unexpectedly disconnect, and this was
happening from before market opened until the halt, the broker
said.
The exchange does a lot of its business at the close of
trading, and if it's still down then, the problems could
increase.
"That could be a major problem," said Peter Costa, president
of boutique trading firm Empire Executions Inc. "The bigger
issue is that there are unfilled orders that would likely not
get filled at the closing price."
The NYSE halt came shortly after United Airlines was
forced to ground flights at all U.S. airports due to computer
issues. United Airlines' shares were down 2.2 percent at $53.11.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said there were "no
signs of malicious activity at this time" relating to the
technical glitches at the NYSE and United Airlines, CNN said.
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision Chair Mary Jo White
said the agency was "in contact with NYSE", and was closely
monitoring the situation.
The New York Stock Exchange accounted for about 13.4 percent
of all equities volume last month and 12.5 percent on Tuesday,
according to BATS Global Markets data.
At 13:41 p.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 179.48 points, or 1.01 percent, at 17,597.43, the S&P 500
was down 24.02 points, or 1.15 percent, at 2,057.32 and
the Nasdaq Composite was down 63.99 points, or 1.28
percent, at 4,933.47.
U.S. stocks were in the red even before the halt as the
slide in Chinese markets spurred concerns over its impact on
global economic growth. All 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower,
with the telecommunications index down 2 percent.
Chinese shares have fallen more than 30 percent in the last
three weeks, and some investors fear China's turmoil is now a
bigger risk than the crisis in Greece.
Fears of a slowdown in China will be a concern for U.S.
companies, especially materials and industrial companies, which
derive a chunk of their profit from the region.
Alcoa reports results after the close of markets,
kicking off the quarterly earnings season. U.S. corporate
profits are expected to have fallen 3.1 percent in the second
quarter, according to Thomson Reuters estimates data.
Tesla Motors fell 3.7 percent to $257.98 after
Pacific Crest downgraded the stock to "sector weight" from
"overweight" on valuation, the second rating cut in two days.
Investors looking for clues on the timing of a U.S. interest
rate hike will study the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's
June 16-17 meeting, due at 2 p.m. ET.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 2,391
to 523. On the Nasdaq, 2,176 issues fell and 568 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and 11 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and 109 new lows.
