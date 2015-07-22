* Futures down: Dow 71 pts, S&P 9 pts, Nasdaq 54 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
July 22 U.S. stock index futures fell on
Wednesday as corporate earnings disappointed, especially from
Apple, the world's largest company.
* Apple shares slumped 6.2 percent to $122.61 in premarket
trading, a day after the iPhone maker's revenue forecast for the
fourth quarter fell below expectations.
* Disappointing earnings from other technology giants such
as Microsoft and Yahoo also added to losses.
* Microsoft fell 3.9 percent to $45.45 after reporting its
biggest quarterly loss, as the company wrote down its Nokia
phone business and demand fell for its Windows operating system.
* Yahoo was down 2.2 percent at $38.85 after it
forecast lower-than-expected revenue for the current quarter as
it struggles to revive its core online advertising business.
* U.S. stocks had closed lower on Tuesday as results from
IBM and United Technologies dampened early
optimism over earnings season.
* While markets are near record highs, June-quarter earnings
of S&P 500 companies are expected to dip 1.9 percent, according
to Thomson Reuters data, well below the 5.9 percent gain
forecast on Jan. 1.
* Adding to the weakness, commodities resumed their downward
spiral with gold and oil prices under pressure.
* Dow components Coca Cola and Boeing are scheduled
to report before the bell and American Express results
are expected after the close.
* Data expected on Wednesday includes existing home sales
data. Home sales, which reached a 5-1/2-year high in May, are
expected to have risen 1.2 percent at an annual rate of 5.40
million units in June. The data is expected at 10 a.m. ET (1400
GMT).
* GoPro rose 2.9 percent to $63.90 after the action
camera maker reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit
and forecast current-quarter revenue above market estimates,
helped by strong sales in Asia.
Futures snapshot at 7:16 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.75 points, or 0.41
percent, with 92,578 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 54 points, or 1.16
percent, on volume of 18,672 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 71 points, or 0.4 percent,
with 9,709 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Don Sebastian)