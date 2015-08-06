* Futures: Dow off 8 pts, S&P little changed, Nasdaq up 3.25
pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 6 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Thursday as investors took to the sidelines ahead of
Friday's crucial jobs data that is likely to give clues
regarding the timing of a rate increase by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
* The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite rose on Wednesday
following three days of losses as tech shares advanced, while
the blue-chip Dow index ticked lower, weighed by Walt Disney's
largest daily drop in almost seven years.
* Data showed U.S. private job growth slowed in July, but a
surge in services industry activity to a near-decade high
suggested solid economic momentum that strengthens the case for
a Fed interest rate hike this year.
* The Fed has said it will raise rates only when it sees a
sustained recovery in the economy. A hike in rates, which have
stayed near zero for nearly a decade, will increase the
borrowing costs for companies, crimping profits.
* Data on Thursday is expected to show that the number of
Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits last
week is expected to have increased by 6,000 to 273,000. The
numbers are expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
* Marathon Oil, Monster Beverage and Zynga
are among the companies scheduled to report after the
close of market.
* With about three-quarters of the companies having
reported, second-quarter earnings are estimated to have
increased 1.3 percent while revenues are projected to have
fallen 3.5 percent.
* Mondelez International shares rose 6.9 percent to
$49.42 in premarket trading after billionaire activist investor
William Ackman's hedge fund said it has built a stake worth
about $5.5 billion in the Cadbury chocolate and Oreo cookies
maker.
* Tesla Motors fell 6.2 percent to $253.34 after
the electric car maker posted a wider quarterly loss and said it
may raise more cash to offset heavy spending on expanded
production.
* Keurig Green Mountain slumped 30 percent to
$52.76, a day after the company said it expects to reduce its
workforce by about 5 percent and lowered its annual sales and
earnings-per-share forecasts.
* Fitbit fell 9.5 percent to $46.70 after the
wearable fitness tracking devices maker said margins fell in the
second quarter that it does not expect margins to improve for
the rest of the year.
Futures snapshot at 7:01 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.25 points, or 0.01
percent, with 61,568 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.07
percent, on volume of 14,070 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.05 percent,
with 7,630 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)