By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 6 Wall Street fell on Thursday morning as
investors traded on earnings, with Walt Disney's warning on its
cable business continuing to haunt media stocks.
Walt Disney's shares fell 2.9 percent to $107.33, a
day after their largest daily drop in almost seven years. The
stock was also the biggest drag on the Dow and the S&P 500.
Twenty-First Century Fox fell 7.7 percent. Time
Warner, Discovery Communications and CBS
were all in the red.
In other earnings-driven stock moves, Tesla and
Keurig Green Mountain skidded after reporting
disappointing numbers.
Investors are also awaiting Friday's jobs data that may
offer clues on the timing of an interest rate increase.
U.S. economic data released in the last few days have been
largely mixed, prompting some investors to argue that the Fed
might hold off rate hikes until December.
The Fed has said it will raise rates only when it sees a
sustained recovery in the economy. A hike in rates, which have
stayed near zero for nearly a decade, will increase borrowing
costs for companies, crimping profits.
"I've been leaning towards September because while the data
has been mixed, none of it has been really bad," said Randy
Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives for
Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
"I think a hike is good for the market because we can
finally stop worrying about it, and historically the Fed has
always been slow regarding subsequent increases."
Data released on Thursday showed that the number of
Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose
less than expected last week, indicating tighter labor market
conditions.
At 9:53 a.m. ET (1353 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 69.58 points, or 0.4 percent, at 17,470.89, the
S&P 500 was down 4.99 points, or 0.24 percent, at
2,094.85 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 16.67 points,
or 0.32 percent, at 5,123.27.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower with the energy
index's 1 percent fall leading the decliners. The
financial index was the lone advancer.
Marathon Oil, Monster Beverage and Zynga
are among the companies scheduled to report after the
close of market.
With about three-quarters of the S&P 500 companies having
reported, second-quarter earnings are estimated to have
increased 1.3 percent while revenues are projected to have
fallen 3.5 percent.
Mondelez International shares rose 1.9 percent to
$47.16 after billionaire activist investor William Ackman's
hedge fund said it has built a stake worth about $5.5 billion in
the Cadbury chocolate and Oreo cookies maker.
Michael Kors Holdings rose 8.7 percent to $42.93
after its results beat expectations.
Tesla Motors fell 8.9 percent to $245.90 after the
electric car maker posted a wider quarterly loss.
Keurig Green Mountain slumped as much as 30.1
percent to a two-year low of $52.40, a day after the company
lowered its annual sales and earnings-per-share forecasts.
Fitbit fell 8.4 percent to $47.4 after the wearable
fitness tracking devices maker said margins fell in the second
quarter.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,690 to 1,043. On the Nasdaq, 1,311 issues fell and 1,029
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 14 new 52-week highs and 37 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 36 new highs and 78 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)