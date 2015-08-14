* Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 14 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Friday ahead of the release of a raft of economic data that
could give a clearer idea of when the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates.
** The Dow and the S&P 500 were on track to post slight
gains for the week, but the Nasdaq was poised to close lower in
a choppy week that saw China devalue its currency, hitting
markets and derailing predictions of a rate hike.
* U.S. crude oil fell to its lowest in almost 6-1/2 years on
Friday as huge stockpiles and refinery shutdowns heightened
concerns about global oversupply and the Chinese economy.
* As concerns regarding China abate for the time being,
investors turn their focus on a raft of data scheduled for
release on Friday.
* U.S. factory output is expected to have advanced 0.4
percent in July, compared to a 0.1 percent drop in June. The Fed
is expected to say industrial output increased 0.3 percent last
month. The data is expected at 9:15 a.m. ET (1315 GMT).
* The University of Michigan will issue consumer sentiment
data for August at 10 a.m. ET. Economists forecast the number to
come in at 93.5 from last month's 93.1.
* Most traders and economists are expecting a September rate
hike, but macro concerns have prompted some to argue that the
Fed may wait until December to hike interest rates for the first
time in nearly a decade.
* Wall Street had ended flat on Thursday as a drop in energy
shares offset a rebound in retail sales and Cisco's
stronger-than-expected results.
* With the second-quarter earnings season almost at a close,
Corporate America's profit is estimated to have increased 1.2
percent, while revenue is expected to have slipped 3.5 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters estimates.
* King Digital's shares slumped 11.1 percent to
$13.51 in premarket trading after the Candy Crush maker reported
disappointing gross bookings numbers.
* Apple slipped 0.3 percent to $114.79 after
Bloomberg reported that the iPhone maker will delay its live TV
service to at least next year.
Futures snapshot at 6:54 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.5 points, or 0.22
percent, with 108,361 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 10.25 points, or 0.23
percent, on volume of 16,282 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 28 points, or 0.16 percent,
with 13,219 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)