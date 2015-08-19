* Chinese stocks reverse sharp losses to end higher
* All 10 S&P sectors down; materials, energy worst hit
* Fed minutes expected at 2 p.m. ET
* Target up, Lowe's little changed after results
* Indexes down: Dow 0.73 pct, S&P 0.81 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 19 Wall Street fell in a broad based retreat
at the open on Wednesday as energy and material stocks were hit
by the gyrations in the Chinese markets for the second day in a
row.
Chinese stocks reversed sharp declines and ended higher
after the central bank injected more funds into the financial
system. The roller coaster ride in the market kept commodity
prices under pressure, with oil and copper near six-year lows.
All the 10 major sectors were lower, with the material
index's 1.06 percent fall leading the decliners. Du
Pont and Dow Chemicals were down about 1 percent
and weighed the most on the index.
The energy index decreased 1.09 percent, weighed
down by a drop of more than 1 percent in oil majors Exxon
, Chevron and Conocophilips.
The renewed concerns about the Chinese economy comes as
investors await the minutes from last month's Federal Reserve
meeting for clues on when interest rates will be increased. The
data is due at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).
Economists believe the Fed will probably raise rates twice
this year, with the first hike coming in September, according to
the most recent Reuters poll.
Strong CPI data showed U.S. consumer prices rose slightly in
July, marking the sixth straight month of increases and
suggesting inflation pressures were stabilizing enough to
support expectations of a rate hike this year.
"Right now, there is a 50-50 chance for a September rate
hike," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
"If there is anything to push them away from September, it
would be to get a better understanding of what a China economic
slowdown looks like and the effect of possible additional
stimulus there."
At 9:49 a.m. ET (1349 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 127.37 points, or 0.73 percent, at 17,383.97.
The S&P 500 was down 16.94 points, or 0.81 percent, at
2,079.98 and the Nasdaq composite was down 40.12 points,
or 0.79 percent, at 5,019.23.
Target shares jumped 4.2 percent to $83.66 after the
retailer reported a larger-than-expected rise in quarterly
earnings.
Lowe's was little changed at $73.07 after the No.2
U.S. home improvement chain's quarterly profit missed
expectations.
Yum Brands rose 2.2 percent to $86.11, a day after
the owner of the KFC and Pizza Hut chains named new leaders for
its China division as activist investors lobby the company to
spin off that business.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,303 to 429. On the Nasdaq, 1,830 issues fell and 518 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed one new 52-week highs and 12 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded five new highs and 52 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)