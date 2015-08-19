* Chinese stocks reverse sharp losses to end higher
* All 10 S&P sectors down; energy, materials worst hit
* S&P posts worst 2-day loss since late July
* Indexes down: Dow 0.73 pct, S&P 0.68 pct, Nasdaq 0.61 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 19 U.S. stocks pared losses after the latest
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve showed that an improving
job market edged the central bank closer to an interest rate
hike at its July meeting.
The minutes showed that policymakers continued to express
broad concerns about lagging inflation and the weak state of the
world economy and that it only needed to see "some" more
improvement in labor markets before hiking rates.
U.S. stocks had fallen more than 1 percent earlier in the
day as investors worried about the effect of China's slowing
growth ahead of the release of the minutes.
At 13:55 p.m. ET (1755 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 127 points, or 0.73 percent, at 17,384.34. The
S&P 500 was down 14.23 points, or 0.68 percent, at
2,082.69 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 30.88 points,
or 0.61 percent, at 5,028.47.
Energy and material stocks were whipsawed by wild swings in
the Chinese market, which first fell sharply and then reversed
course to end higher after the central bank injected more funds
into the financial system.
The roller coaster ride in the Chinese market kept commodity
prices under pressure, with oil and copper near six-year lows.
All the 10 major sectors were lower, with four of them down
more than 1 percent. The energy index led the losses,
slipping 2.7 percent in its worst day in about two weeks, as
shares of oil majors Exxon and Chevron fell more
than 2 percent.
U.S. consumer prices rose slightly in July, marking the
sixth straight month of increases and suggesting inflation
pressures were stabilizing enough to support expectations of a
rate hike this year.
September federal funds futures implied traders expect a 45
percent chance of the Fed raising rates in September, while
likelihood of a December rate increase held steady at 73 percent
according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers ones on the NYSE by
2,275 to 723. On the Nasdaq, 1,892 issues fell and 859 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed nine new 52-week highs and 28 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and 122 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)