BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
TOKYO Aug 21 U.S. stock futures fell more than 0.4 percent in Asian trade on Friday after a private survey showed China's factory sector shrank at its fastest pace in almost 6-1/2 years in August.
The S&P500 mini futures fell to as low as 2,016.50, their weakest level since early February, as markets fretted about the drum beat of gloomy indicators from China.
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago