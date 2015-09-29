* Consumer confidence expected to dip in Sept
* Goldman expects 2015 sales growth for S&P 500 cos to
shrink
* Futures up: Dow 36 pts, S&P 7.25 pts, Nasdaq 16.5 pts
(Adds quote, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar and Sweta Singh
Sept 29 U.S. stocks looked set to open higher on
Tuesday following a sharp selloff the previous day, offering
some hope that the market may be stabilizing.
Wall Street closed sharply lower on Monday as waning demand
from China pressured raw material prices and a selloff in
biotech stocks rattled investors.
Commodity prices edged up on Tuesday but held to their
multi-year lows, sending global stocks to their lowest in more
than two years.
"There is a bit of a relief rally and there appears to be an
anaemic balance after yesterday's heavy selloff," said Adam
Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite index
have closed down for the past five sessions. The Nasdaq
Biotechnology Index and the S&P 500 health care index
fell for the seventh straight day.
"I think a lot of traders are hoping that this is the end of
the pullback," said Gordon Charlop, a managing director at
Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
"We'll have to see if this represents a session where things
start to turn around a little bit."
Investors are keeping an eye on data scheduled to be
released this week, culminating in nonfarm payrolls numbers on
Friday.
"There are a lot of balls juggling at the moment. When you
have uncertainty, investors become less confident and less
likely to make a stand and commit in a big way," Charlop said.
Data being released on Tuesday includes consumer confidence
for September, which is expected to have fallen to 96.1 from
101.5 last month. The data is expected at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400
GMT).
With third-quarter earnings season looming, Goldman Sachs
said on Tuesday it expects sales growth for S&P 500 companies to
shrink this year for the first time in five years.
At 9:13 a.m. ET (1313 GMT), S&P 500 e-minis were up
7.25 points, or 0.39 percent, with 383,089 contracts traded,
while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 16.5 points, or 0.4
percent, on volume of 67,562 contracts. Dow e-minis were
up 36 points, or 0.23 percent, with 59,604 contracts changing
hands.
U.S. companies reporting quarterly earnings on Tuesday
include Costco and Diamond Foods.
Yahoo shares rose 3.4 percent to $27.60 premarket
on Tuesday, a day after the Internet company's board decided to
proceed with spinning off Alibaba stake.
Republic Airways was up 6 percent at $5.29
premarket after Deutsche Bank raised the stock to "buy" and the
airline reached agreement on new contract with its pilots.
Shares of Phoenix Cos soared 92 percent to $25.07
after the company agreed to be acquired by Nassau Reinsurance.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)