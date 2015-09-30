* Futures up: Dow 185 pts, S&P 22.75 pts, Nasdaq 53.25 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Sept 30 U.S. stock index futures rose more than
1 percent on Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 snapped a 5-day
losing streak, ahead of key private sector employment data.
* The ADP National Employment Report, due at 8:15 a.m. ET
(1215 GMT), is expected to show that private employers added
194,000 jobs in September, up from 190,000 in August. The more
comprehensive non-farm payrolls data is due on Friday.
* The Federal Reserve, which kept interest rates unchanged
earlier this month, has said it needs to see some more
improvement in the labor market and be confident that inflation
will increase before raising rates. Inflation remains below the
Fed's 2 percent target.
* Fed Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to speak at 3:00 p.m.
ET at a conference in St. Louis, along with St. Louis Fed
President James Bullard. Yellen said last week the central bank
remained on track to raise rates this year.
* New York Fed President William Dudley is scheduled to
speak before the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association in New York at 8:30 a.m.
* Global stock markets were on track on Wednesday to end
their worst quarter in four years on a positive note.
* U.S. stocks mostly closed higher on Tuesday after nearing
August lows, helped by a bounce in healthcare stocks.
* Investors, worried about a slowing global economy, will be
keen to put a bruising quarter behind them and look ahead to
third-quarter earnings season, which begins next week.
* Chicago PMI data for September is forecast to have shrunk
to 53.0 from 54.4 in August. The data is expected at 9:45 a.m.
* Shares of Ralph Lauren were up 4.6 percent at
$108.8 premarket after the fashion powerhouse said its founder
and CEO was stepping down and being replaced by the head of
Gap's Old Navy division. Gap was down 4.1 percent at
$28.98.
* GE rose 1.1 percent to $24.85 after it said it
expects software revenue to roughly triple to $15 billion by
2020.
* Shares of Tesla were up 2.1 percent at $251.80
premarket after the first delivery of its long-awaited Model X
electric SUV.
* Mylan was up 4.3 percent at $41.49 premarket as
Perrigo's top shareholders push the Irish generic-drug
maker to explore a sale, hoping for an alternative to Mylan's
$25 billion hostile bid.
Futures snapshot at 6:57 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 22.75 points, or 1.21
percent, with 194,858 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 53.25 points, or 1.31
percent, on volume of 31,996 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 185 points, or 1.16 percent,
with 30,434 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)