* Futures up: Dow 185 pts, S&P 22.75 pts, Nasdaq 53.25 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Sept 30 U.S. stock index futures rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 snapped a 5-day losing streak, ahead of key private sector employment data.

* The ADP National Employment Report, due at 8:15 a.m. ET (1215 GMT), is expected to show that private employers added 194,000 jobs in September, up from 190,000 in August. The more comprehensive non-farm payrolls data is due on Friday.

* The Federal Reserve, which kept interest rates unchanged earlier this month, has said it needs to see some more improvement in the labor market and be confident that inflation will increase before raising rates. Inflation remains below the Fed's 2 percent target.

* Fed Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to speak at 3:00 p.m. ET at a conference in St. Louis, along with St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. Yellen said last week the central bank remained on track to raise rates this year.

* New York Fed President William Dudley is scheduled to speak before the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association in New York at 8:30 a.m.

* Global stock markets were on track on Wednesday to end their worst quarter in four years on a positive note.

* U.S. stocks mostly closed higher on Tuesday after nearing August lows, helped by a bounce in healthcare stocks.

* Investors, worried about a slowing global economy, will be keen to put a bruising quarter behind them and look ahead to third-quarter earnings season, which begins next week.

* Chicago PMI data for September is forecast to have shrunk to 53.0 from 54.4 in August. The data is expected at 9:45 a.m.

* Shares of Ralph Lauren were up 4.6 percent at $108.8 premarket after the fashion powerhouse said its founder and CEO was stepping down and being replaced by the head of Gap's Old Navy division. Gap was down 4.1 percent at $28.98.

* GE rose 1.1 percent to $24.85 after it said it expects software revenue to roughly triple to $15 billion by 2020.

* Shares of Tesla were up 2.1 percent at $251.80 premarket after the first delivery of its long-awaited Model X electric SUV.

* Mylan was up 4.3 percent at $41.49 premarket as Perrigo's top shareholders push the Irish generic-drug maker to explore a sale, hoping for an alternative to Mylan's $25 billion hostile bid.

Futures snapshot at 6:57 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 22.75 points, or 1.21 percent, with 194,858 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 53.25 points, or 1.31 percent, on volume of 31,996 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 185 points, or 1.16 percent, with 30,434 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)