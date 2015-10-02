* Sept nonfarm payrolls up by 142,000 vs 203,000 expected
* Unemployment rate unchanged at 5.1 pct
* Banks fall as chance of rate hike this year recedes
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.47 pct, Nasdaq 0.67 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Oct 2 U.S. stocks turned positive in afternoon
trading on Friday as a rally in health care and energy stocks
outweighed early worries about the economy after a disappointing
jobs report.
The three major indexes fell more than 1.5 percent in
initial reaction to the September payrolls report but more than
clawed back those early losses by midday.
Nonfarm payrolls rose by 142,000, far less than the 203,000
economists had expected, and August and July figures were
revised down. But the jobless rate held at 5.1 percent.
The report, the last before the Federal Reserve's meeting at
the end of October, appeared to belie Fed Chair Janet Yellen's
comment last week that the economy was strong enough to
withstand a rate hike this year.
"The uncertainty has certainly increased," said Art Hogan,
chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
However, he said there was no one catalyst for the intraday
volatility. "There has been a bounce in biotechs, which have
been oversold, and that's helped things today."
Kate Warne, an investment strategist at Edward Jones in St.
Louis, said the jobs data did not necessarily point to a
faltering economy.
"The underlying strength in consumer spending is likely to
continue to push growth at about the 2 percent pace we've seen
throughout the six years of the expansion," she said.
U.S. interest rates futures rose sharply after the jobs
report. Odds of a December rate hike fell to a little over 27
percent from 44 percent before the report.
Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer is scheduled to speak in
Boston at 1:30 p.m ET (1730 GMT).
With the third-quarter earnings season starting next week,
investors are starting to factor in what is likely to be the
biggest decline in earnings for S&P 500 companies in six years.
At 13:22 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 78.8 points, or 0.48 percent, at 16,350.81, the S&P 500
was up 9.12 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,932.94 and the
Nasdaq composite index was up 30.80 points, or 0.67
percent, at 4,657.88.
Banks, which would benefit from higher interest rates, were
among the biggest losers. JPMorgan Chase's 1.3 percent fall
weighed the most on the Dow, while Bank of America was
the biggest drag on the S&P with a drop of 2.2 percent.
Eight of the 10 major sectors were higher, with the energy
index's 1.3 percent rise leading the advancers. Oil
prices also recovered after early weakness.
Chevron was up 2.3 percent, ConocoPhillips
3.4 percent and Exxon 0.6 percent.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed slightly higher on
Thursday in a choppy start to the fourth quarter, while the Dow
was slightly down.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,792
to 1,213. On the Nasdaq, 1,550 issues rose and 1,161 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and 56 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded nine new highs and 180 new lows.
