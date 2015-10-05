* Fed to move this year despite weak report-Fed's Rosengren

* Energy stocks lead advancers as oil prices rise

* GE up 3.7 pct after Peltz takes about 1 pct stake

* Twitter up 1.7 pct after Dorsey named permanent CEO

* Indexes up: Dow 0.53 pct, S&P 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 0.76 pct (Updates to open)

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Oct 5 Wall Street opened higher on Monday, after a disappointing U.S. jobs report on Friday hardened views that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates this year.

Global stock markets rose on Monday with investors expecting the era of near-zero interest rates to continue for a while yet.

Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for September showed job growth slowed in the last three months.

"Risk investors have taken an attitude that bad news is good news again," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.

Eric Rosengren, head of the Boston Fed, told Reuters on Monday that he still expects the Fed to raise rates this year despite the "weak" jobs report.

At 9:32 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 87.46 points, or 0.53 percent, to 16,559.83, the S&P 500 gained 12.89 points, or 0.66 percent, to 1,964.25 and the Nasdaq composite added 35.86 points, or 0.76 percent, to 4,743.63.

All ten major S&P sectors were up, with the energy index's 1.4 percent rise leading the advancers.

Crude oil prices gained more than 2 percent after Russia said it was prepared to discuss the market with other producers. Exxon and Chevron gained more than 1 percent.

Energy stocks had led a turnaround in the market on Friday after the jobs report had initially pushed stocks lower.

The market has been volatile as investors try to gauge when the Fed will raise rates amid concerns about global growth and its effect on U.S. economic policy and corporate results.

With the third-quarter earnings season starting this week, investors are also starting to factor in what is likely to be the biggest fall in profits for S&P 500 companies in six years.

Wall Street expects S&P 500 companies to report a 4.2 percent decline in profits, according to Thomson Reuters data.

GE gained 3.7 percent to $26.41 after Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management disclosed a roughly 1 percent stake in the company. The stock gave the biggest boost to the S&P 500.

Twitter was up 1.7 percent at $26.73 after naming co-founder Jack Dorsey as its permanent CEO.

Spark Therapeutics soared 49 percent to $65.7 after the company said its experimental eye drug was successful in a late-stage study.

Alphabet Inc , the restructured Google, opened up about 0.2 percent on its first day of trading. Each share of the old Google is worth one share of Alphabet.

The Institute of Supply Management's non-manufacturing PMI index is expected to have dropped to 57.7 in September from 59.0 in August. The data is due at 10 a.m. ET.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,013 to 260. On the Nasdaq, 1,824 issues rose and 389 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed four new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 11 new highs and four new lows. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)