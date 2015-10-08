* Futures down: Dow 0.34 pts, S&P 6.75 pts, Nasdaq 15.75 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 8 U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday
as investors fret over fresh data indicating slowing global
growth as the earnings season gathers steam and ahead of the
minutes of the Federal Reserve's September meeting.
* A six-day rally in global stocks was checked on Thursday
as weak trade from Germany and factory data out of Japan fed
worries about slowing growth, a key reason the Fed did not raise
interest rates in September.
* Investors will scrutinize the minutes of that meeting for
clues for the Fed's view on economic outlook and on when they
could raise rates. The data is due at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).
* Investors will also keep an eye on corporate reports for
signs of any fallout from slowing global demand. Alcoa
will report after the close, officially kicking off the earnings
season. Alcoa's shares were down 0.64 percent at $10.87
premarket.
* S&P 500 companies are now expected to report a 4.4 percent
fall in third-quarter profit, the biggest decline in six years,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
* U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500
touching it highest in three weeks, as healthcare and biotechs
rebounded from a selloff the day earlier.
* U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton
plans to unveil a plan on Thursday to curb what she has called
the "abuses of Wall Street".
* Crude oil prices rose slightly, on track for their best
weekly gain since August, helped by a weaker dollar. The dollar
fell on nervousness ahead of the Fed's minutes.
* EMC rose 6.3 percent to $27.60 after Reuters
reported that Dell was in talks to buy the data storage
company.
* Fiat Chrysler rose 1.5 percent to $15.04 after
the automaker struck a new deal with a workers union.
* Jobless claims is forecast to have fallen to 274,000 last
week. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
* St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, Minneapolis Fed
President Narayana Kocherlakota and San Francisco Fed President
John Williams are scheduled to speak at separate events.
Futures snapshot at 7:15 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.75 points, or 0.34
percent, with 160,695 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 15.75 points, or 0.36
percent, on volume of 29,056 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 57 points, or 0.34 percent,
with 21,553 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)