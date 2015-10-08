* Minutes of Fed's Sept meeting due at 2 p.m. ET
* Weak Germany, Japan data hits global stocks
* EMC rises on report of buyout interest from Dell
* BioMed Realty up after Blackstone's $8 bln offer
* Futures down: Dow 0.36 pts, S&P 0.39 pts, Nasdaq 0.4 pts
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 8 Wall Street was set to open lower on
Thursday ahead of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's September
meeting that investors are counting on to provide insight into
the Fed's thinking on interest rates.
A six-day rally in global stocks was checked on Thursday as
weak trade from Germany and factory data out of Japan fed
worries about slowing growth, a key reason the Fed did not raise
interest rates in September.
U.S. stocks are likely to be on the defensive through
Thursday till the Fed minutes are released said John Brady,
senior vice president at R.J. O'Brien & Associates in Chicago.
"Stocks will continue to work off this oversold condition
they had in late September. It will be the Fed minutes later in
the day that will give us a sign one way or the other."
Investors will scrutinize the minutes of that meeting for
details on the Fed's view on economic outlook and for clues on
when the central bank will raise rates. The data is due at 2:00
p.m. ET (1800 GMT).
Investors are also bracing for quarterly results that will
reveal how badly U.S. companies are being hit by slowing global
growth.
S&P 500 companies are now expected to report a 4.4 percent
fall in third-quarter profit, the biggest decline in six years,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
U.S. jobless claims fell more than expected to a near
42-year low last week, providing a more upbeat view of the
health of the labor market after Friday's weak monthly jobs
report.
At 8:30 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.75
points, or 0.39 percent, with 204,586 contracts traded. Nasdaq
100 e-minis were down 17.25 points, or 0.4 percent, on
volume of 35,557 contracts. Dow e-minis were down 61
points, or 0.36 percent, with 26,443 contracts changing hands.
U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500
touching it highest in three weeks, as healthcare and biotechs
rebounded from a selloff the day earlier.
Crude oil prices were up 1 percent, on track for their best
weekly gain since August, helped by a weaker dollar. The dollar
fell on nervousness ahead of the Fed's minutes.
Shares of EMC rose 4 percent to $27.01 premarket
after Reuters reported that Dell was in talks to buy the
data storage company.
Fiat Chrysler rose 1.4 percent to $15.02 after the
automaker struck a new deal with a workers union.
Domino's Pizza fell 3.7 percent to $104 after it
reported lower-than expected results.
BioMed Realty rose 8.4 percent to $23.41 after
Blackstone's $8-billion buyout offer.
Alcoa will report results after the close, considered
the official start to the earnings season. Alcoa was down 0.64
percent at $10.87.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, Minneapolis Fed
President Narayana Kocherlakota and San Francisco Fed President
John Williams are scheduled to speak at separate events.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)