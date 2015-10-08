* Minutes of Fed's Sept meeting due at 2 p.m. ET

* Health and tech stocks drag

* EMC up on report of buyout interest from Dell

* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.62 pct (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Oct 8 Wall Street fell on Thursday morning, hours ahead of the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's September meeting that could provide some insight into the central bank's decision to keep interest rates steady.

Healthcare stocks fell again while a decline in tech stocks added to the pressure. Apple's 1.8 percent drop weighed the most on the three major indexes.

A six-day rally in global stocks was checked as weak trade from Germany and factory data out of Japan added to worries about slowing global growth, a key reason the Fed did not raise rates last month.

"Markets are just showing fatigue ahead of what will probably be our best look into just how close the September FOMC decision was to keep interest rates on hold," said Ryan Larson, head of U.S. equity trading at RBC Global Asset Management in Chicago.

"It's really going to show us as to what extent the Fed is worried about developments or any kind of slowdown in emerging markets, specifically China."

The minutes are due at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).

Data released on Thursday showed U.S. jobless claims fell more than expected to a near 42-year low last week. That gave a more upbeat view of the health of the labor market than Friday's weak monthly jobs report, which prompted speculation the Fed would not raise rates this year.

At 10:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 18.91 points, or 0.11 percent, at 16,893.38. The S&P 500 was down 4.73 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,991.1 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 29.85 points, or 0.62 percent, at 4,761.30.

Half of the 10 major S&P sectors were down, with the health index's 0.89 percent fall leading the decliners. Tech stocks were down 0.73 percent.

Investors are also bracing for quarterly results that will reveal how badly U.S. companies are being hit by slowing global growth.

Profit at S&P 500 companies are expected to fall 4.4 percent in the third quarter, the biggest decline in six years, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Alcoa will report results after the close, considered the official start to the earnings season. The stock was down 2.3 percent.

EMC rose 3.2 percent to $26.80, the biggest boost to the S&P 500, on reports that Dell is in talks to buy the data storage firm in a deal that would value EMC at about $52 billion.

Shake Shack fell 5.9 percent to $45.62 after the burger chain filed for a secondary share offering.

BioMed Realty rose 8.7 percent to $23.46 after Blackstone's $8-billion buyout offer. Blackstone was down 2.3 percent at $33.91.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,594 to 1,251. On the Nasdaq, 1,260 issues rose and 1,252 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed seven new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 17 new lows. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)