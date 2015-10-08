* Minutes of Fed's Sept meeting due at 2 p.m. ET
* Health and tech stocks drag
* EMC up on report of buyout interest from Dell
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.62 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 8 Wall Street fell on Thursday morning,
hours ahead of the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's
September meeting that could provide some insight into the
central bank's decision to keep interest rates steady.
Healthcare stocks fell again while a decline in tech stocks
added to the pressure. Apple's 1.8 percent drop weighed
the most on the three major indexes.
A six-day rally in global stocks was checked as weak trade
from Germany and factory data out of Japan added to worries
about slowing global growth, a key reason the Fed did not raise
rates last month.
"Markets are just showing fatigue ahead of what will
probably be our best look into just how close the September FOMC
decision was to keep interest rates on hold," said Ryan Larson,
head of U.S. equity trading at RBC Global Asset Management in
Chicago.
"It's really going to show us as to what extent the Fed is
worried about developments or any kind of slowdown in emerging
markets, specifically China."
The minutes are due at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).
Data released on Thursday showed U.S. jobless claims fell
more than expected to a near 42-year low last week. That gave a
more upbeat view of the health of the labor market than Friday's
weak monthly jobs report, which prompted speculation the Fed
would not raise rates this year.
At 10:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 18.91 points, or 0.11 percent, at 16,893.38. The S&P
500 was down 4.73 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,991.1 and
the Nasdaq composite index was down 29.85 points, or
0.62 percent, at 4,761.30.
Half of the 10 major S&P sectors were down, with the health
index's 0.89 percent fall leading the decliners. Tech
stocks were down 0.73 percent.
Investors are also bracing for quarterly results that will
reveal how badly U.S. companies are being hit by slowing global
growth.
Profit at S&P 500 companies are expected to fall 4.4 percent
in the third quarter, the biggest decline in six years,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Alcoa will report results after the close, considered
the official start to the earnings season. The stock was down
2.3 percent.
EMC rose 3.2 percent to $26.80, the biggest boost to
the S&P 500, on reports that Dell is in talks to buy the
data storage firm in a deal that would value EMC at about $52
billion.
Shake Shack fell 5.9 percent to $45.62 after the
burger chain filed for a secondary share offering.
BioMed Realty rose 8.7 percent to $23.46 after
Blackstone's $8-billion buyout offer. Blackstone was down
2.3 percent at $33.91.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,594
to 1,251. On the Nasdaq, 1,260 issues rose and 1,252 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed seven new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 17 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)