* Futures up: Dow 115 pts, S&P 14.75 pts, Nasdaq 35.75 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 15 U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday
as investors await key economic data and earnings reports.
* Global stocks rebounded from two days of losses after
disappointing economic data and earnings reports gave investors
hope that the Federal Reserve would hold off on raising interest
rates any time soon.
* U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday as Wal-Mart
shares saw their steepest one-day decline in 25 years after
issuing a weak profit forecast.
* Investors will scrutinize earnings reports over the next
several weeks to gauge the impact of a slowing global economy on
U.S. companies.
* S&P 500 companies are expected to report a 4.2 percent
decline in third-quarter profit, the biggest in six years,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Citigroup and Goldman Sachs report before the
bell on Thursday, rounding off major bank earnings this week.
* Third-quarter results from major U.S. banks have been
mixed so far, with only Wells Fargo reporting a rise in
revenue and income from interest on loans.
* Goldman Sachs shares were up 1.1 percent at $181.57
premarket, while Citigroup inched up 0.6 percent.
* Charles Schwab also reports before the bell,
while Schlumberger, Mattel and Advanced Micro
Devices report after the close.
* Data due on Thursday includes the U.S. consumer price
index for September at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). The data is
expected to show consumer prices fell 0.2 percent for the month
after a 0.1 percent fall in August.
* Jobless claims data is also due at 8:30 a.m. The claims
are expected to have increased by 7,000 to 270,000 last week.
* New York Fed President William Dudley and St Louis Fed
President James Bullard are scheduled to speak at separate
events on Thursday.
* UnitedHealth rose 1.2 percent to $123.50 after the
health insurance provider reported better-than-expected
third-quarter profit on Thursday.
* Valeant Pharma's U.S.-listed shares fell 7.2
percent to $164.50 after the Canadian drugmaker said it had been
subpoenaed by U.S. prosecutors over its drug pricing policies.
* Netflix slid 4 percent to $105.78 after the
video-streaming service said U.S. subscriber additions came in
below expectations for the third quarter.
Futures snapshot at 6:49 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 14.75 points, or 0.74
percent, with 136,287 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 35.75 points, or 0.83
percent, on volume of 25,855 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 115 points, or 0.68 percent,
with 18,402 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)