* U.S. CPI falls in Sept; weekly jobless claims down
* Citi rises after results
* Nike up after strong outlook
* Netflix down after weak Q3 results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.43 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 15 U.S. stocks looked set to snap a two-day
losing streak on Thursday after Citigroup led a recovery in
financial stocks and investors absorbed mixed economic data.
As the earnings season gathers steam, investors will be
scrutinizing quarterly results and forecasts for any signs of
impact from a slowing global economy.
U.S. consumer prices declined the most in eight months as
gasoline costs fell in September, but a rise in core CPI, which
strips out food and energy costs, suggested inflation was
starting to firm.
Unemployment benefit claims, however, fell in the last week,
pointing to a strong labor market.
The conflicting data, coming on the back of weak retail
sales numbers, added to the uncertainty over the timing of an
interest rate increase as the Federal Reserve waits for signs of
stabilizing global economy.
At 12:11 p.m. ET (1611 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 43.82 points, or 0.26 percent, at
16,968.57, the S&P 500 was up 6.76 points, or 0.34
percent, at 2,001 and the Nasdaq composite index was up
20.50 points, or 0.43 percent, at 4,803.35.
"The market seems to be reacting more to the results and
less to the overall macro picture," said Omar Aguilar, chief
investment officer of equities at Charles Schwab Investment
Management in San Francisco.
The outlook for corporate earnings show that S&P 500
companies are expected to report a 4 percent fall in
third-quarter profit, the biggest decline in six years,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Citigroup rose 3.4 percent to $52.42 after the third
biggest U.S. bank's results beat estimates, while Goldman Sachs
was up 1.3 percent at $181.86, despite weak results.
Citi provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the
financial sector, which led the gainers among the 10
major S&P sectors with a 1.13 percent rise.
Nike rose 2.2 percent to $128.60 after the world's
largest sportswear maker said it expects revenue growth to be
faster over the next five years.
HCA Holdings shares sank 7.4 percent to $70.40 after
the country's largest for-profit hospital operator said its
third-quarter profit was likely to miss estimates.
The stock dragged down health insurers UnitedHealth,
Aetna and Anthem.
Netflix slid 8.2 percent to $101.22 after the
video-streaming service said U.S. subscriber additions came in
below expectations for the third quarter. The stock weighed the
most on the S&P.
Valeant Pharma's U.S.-listed shares fell 7.1 percent
to $164.76 after the Canadian drugmaker said it had been
subpoenaed by U.S. prosecutors over its drug pricing policies.
Schlumberger, Mattel and Advanced Micro
Devices report after the close.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,546
to 1,405. On the Nasdaq, 1,613 issues rose and 1,100 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed six new 52-week highs and seven new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 34 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)