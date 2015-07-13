* Greece wins conditional agreement to receive $95 bln
* Greece deal boosts U.S. bank stocks
* Oil price drops, helping airline stocks rise
* Apple rises after Socgen upgrades to "buy"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.94 pct, S&P 0.79 pct, Nasdaq 0.88 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
July 13 Wall Street opened sharply higher on
Monday after euro zone leaders reached an agreement with Greece
to move forward with a third bailout loan for the country to
avert bankruptcy.
Greece won conditional agreement to receive a possible $95
billion over three years, along with an assurance that euro zone
finance ministers would start discussing ways to bridge a
funding gap until a bailout - subject to parliamentary approvals
- is finally ready.
That will only happen if Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
can meet a tight timetable for enacting unpopular reforms of
value added tax, pensions and quasi-automatic budget cuts.
"For the markets, it's clearly a positive that there is an
agreement among the European member states and that there is an
atmosphere of co-operation," said Philippe Gijsels, head of
research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.
"Still, there is a bit of execution risk which may haunt us
in terms of volatility."
World markets rose, while the dollar index gained
0.51 percent to $96.50 against a basket of major currencies
following news of the deal. Chinese stocks rose for a third
straight session as data showed exports increased while imports
slipped in June, a tentative sign global demand might be on the
mend.
At 9:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 166.36 points, or 0.94 percent, at 17,926.77. The
S&P 500 was up 16.43 points, or 0.79 percent, at 2,093.05
and the Nasdaq composite was up 43.74 points, or 0.88
percent, at 5,041.44.
All the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher. The consumer
discretionary index's 1.07 percent rise led the gains.
Financial stocks were also higher with the index
gaining 0.99 percent, following the Greek debt deal. Big banks
such as JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup
were all up 1 percent.
Oil prices tumbled as Iran and six world powers closed in on
a nuclear deal that would end sanctions on the Islamic Republic
and let more Iranian oil on to world markets.
However, the oil price slide boosted U.S. airline stocks
. American Airlines, United Continental
, JetBlue, Alaska Air were all up
between 1.5 to up 2 percent.
Apple shares were up 1.1 percent at $124.64 after
Socgen upgraded the company's stock to "buy" from "hold", saying
it expected a successful launch of the new iPhone 6S handset in
September.
Ascena Retail Group slumped 13.9 percent to $14.10
after the retail chain cut its full-year profit forecast.
Remy International soared 42 percent to $29.15
after auto parts maker BorgWarner said it would buy the
company for about $1.2 billion in cash, including debt.
BorgWarner's shares rose 0.5 percent to $53.90.
The U.S. Treasury Department is scheduled to issue its June
budget report at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT). The department is
expected to post a budget surplus of $51.0 billion, compared
with a $82.4 billion deficit reported in May.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,095
to 615. On the Nasdaq, 1,735 issues rose and 583 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 29 new 52-week highs and four new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 76 new highs and 18 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout;
Editing by Savio D'Souza)