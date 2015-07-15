* Celgene soars on deal to buy Receptos
* Bank of America rises after profit more than doubles
* Greek parliament to vote on reforms for bailout package
* Delta's unit revenue warnings weighs on airline stocks
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
July 15 The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 were
little changed in morning trading on Wednesday, while Celgene
led a rally in health stocks that pushed the Nasdaq to
modest gains.
Bank of America reported its biggest quarterly
profit in nearly four years. The bank's shares rose 2.2 percent
to $17.51, boosting the financial index.
Celegene's shares jumped as much as 9.4 percent to a record
high of $134.34 after the company said it would buy Receptos
for $7.2 billion to get a potential multibillion-dollar
drug.
Receptos jumped 10.4 percent to $228.64, while the Nasdaq
biotech index jumped more than 2 percent to hit a record
high for the third time in three weeks.
Earlier, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the central
bank on track to raise interest rates this year as the labor
markets are expected to steadily improve and the turmoil abroad
is unlikely to throw the economy off track. She started speaking
before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services
Committee at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
"The fact that the Fed feels comfortable raising rates even
with what's going on globally and in lieu of weak retail data
that we saw yesterday shows that the economy is healthy," said
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.
Investor are also awaiting the outcome of a Greek parliament
vote on the terms of a third bailout. Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras is struggling to persuade deeply unhappy leftist
lawmakers to vote for a package of austerity measures and
economic reforms to secure a new bailout.
At 10:04 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 10.06 points, or 0.06 percent, at 18,043.52. The S&P
500 was up 0.31 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,109.26 and
the Nasdaq composite was up 14.32 points, or 0.28
percent, at 5,119.21.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower with the
energy index's 0.78 percent fall leading the decliners.
Oil prices renewed their downward spiral as investors digested
the likely impact of increasing Iranian fuel exports at a time
of heavy oversupply. The health index was the top
gainer.
China's second quarter gross domestic product grew slightly
higher than forecast, but the data failed to stem the slide in
its stock markets where a quarter of stocks are still suspended.
The uncertainty in the Chinese markets and the strong dollar
will be in focus this U.S. earnings season. Corporate America is
expected to report its worst sales decline in nearly six years
in the second quarter, while profit is expected to have fallen
2.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.
Delta Air Lines fell 2.2 percent to $42.68 after the
carrier forecast a drop in third-quarter unit revenue. The
warning weighed on other airline stocks.
Yum Brands fell 3 percent to $89.21 after the owner
of Pizza Hut and KFC reported its fourth straight quarter of
falling sales.
Netflix was down 0.6 percent at $99.78 after it
started trade for the first time after a seven-for-one stock
split. Netflix and Intel are scheduled to report after
the markets close.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,876
to 883. On the Nasdaq, 1,391 issues fell and 996 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 15 new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 86 new highs and 19 new lows.
