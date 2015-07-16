* ECB to meet later in the day to discuss Greece funding
* Citigroup rises after posting highest profit in 8 years
* Netflix jumps on rise in subscribers
* Intel, eBay post better-than-expected results
* Futures up: Dow 44 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 18 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
July 16 Wall Street was set to open slightly
higher on Thursday as investors welcomed Greek parliamentary
approval of a bailout plan and on strong results from bluechip
companies such as Citigroup, eBay and Netflix
.
The European Central Bank will meet later in the day and is
expected to ease its funding squeeze on shuttered Greek banks.
"Now that Greece has been taken care of for the time being,
the focus has shifted to what's happening on the ground in the
U.S.," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney
Montgomery Scott.
"While U.S. equities are fully valued at the moment, if
companies are not able to fulfill heightened expectations of
stronger earnings in the second half of the year, we will see
some more sideways action."
A majority of U.S. companies that have reported so far have
posted strong results for the second quarter.
Citigroup's shares rose 2.6 percent to $57.93 premarket, and
were set to open at a more than six year high, after the bank
reporting its highest quarterly profit in eight years.
But Goldman Sachs slipped 0.8 percent to $127.78
after reporting its smallest quarterly profit in nearly four
years.
Financial companies are expected to get a boost when the
Federal Reserve raises interest rates this year.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that rates will be
raised this year, but did not give clues about the timing or
pace of a hike. She continues her congressional testimony on
Thursday.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.75 points, or 0.37 percent,
with 126,095 contracts traded at 8:39 a.m. ET. Nasdaq 100
e-minis were up 18.25 points, or 0.4 percent, on volume
of 24,796 contracts while Dow e-minis were up 44 points,
or 0.24 percent, with 19,440 contracts changing hands.
Corporate America is expected to report its worst sales
decline in nearly six years for the second quarter, while profit
is expected to have fallen 2.9 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters estimates.
EBay rose 3.5 percent to $65.65 after the company
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and said it was
selling its enterprise business.
Netflix jumped 12.3 percent to $110.20 a day after the
company added nearly a third more subscribers than expected in
the second quarter.
Intel rose 2.6 percent to $30.48 a day after it
reported better-than-expected quarterly results.
Mattel and Google are scheduled to report
after markets close.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)