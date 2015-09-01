BRIEF-Mysore Petro Chemicals recommends dividend of 1 rupee per share
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 1 U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Tuesday after data showed that China's manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest pace in three years and its services sector also showed signs of cooling.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 42.25 points, or 2.15 percent, with 372,618 contracts traded at 6:17 a.m. ET.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 95 points, or 2.22 percent, on volume of 57,160 contracts.
Dow e-minis were down 336 points, or 2.04 percent, with 46,897 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
May 4 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 2 bids for 14.05 billion rupees ($218.92 million)at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)