* China's manufacturing sector shrinks
* Oil prices resume declines
* Netflix falls on report Apple considering original
programming
* Futures down: Dow 358 pts, S&P 44 pts, Nasdaq 100 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 1 Wall Street was set to open sharply lower
on Tuesday after weak data from China heightened fears of a
slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
Data showed that China's manufacturing sector shrank at its
fastest pace in three years. The services sector, which has been
one of the lone bright spots in the country's economy, also
showed signs of cooling.
China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) fell to 49.7 in August from 50.0 in July.
"The PMI was below 50, which is a psychologically important
level and puts into real focus the fact that China is
contracting," said Joe Rundle, a senior sales trader at ETX
Capital.
"With the weak data coming out, we're going to see the
negative sentiment from the last few weeks continuing."
S&P 500 e-minis were down 43.75 points, or 2.22
percent, with 467,530 contracts traded at 8:31 a.m. ET (1231
GMT).
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 99.5 points, or 2.33
percent, on volume of 69,197 contracts.
Dow e-minis were down 358 points, or 2.17 percent,
with 56,074 contracts changing hands.
Wall Street ended lower on Monday and wrapped up its worst
month since 2012 after comments from a senior Federal Reserve
official appeared to indicate a U.S. interest hike in September.
Adding to the nervousness, the head of the International
Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, said that global economic
growth was now likely to be weaker than had been expected just a
few months ago.
Oil prices fell 4 percent after the weak data from China,
snapping three days of strong gains. Oil majors Chevron
and Exxon were down about 2.5 percent in premarket
trading.
U.S. data to be released on Tuesday includes the Institute
for Supply Management's index of national factory activity at 10
a.m. ET (1400 GMT), which is expected to have slipped to 52.6 in
August from 52.7 in July.
Sales data released by major automakers is expected to show
U.S. auto sales declined to 17.30 million vehicles in August
from 17.55 million in July.
Yahoo shares were down 2.4 percent at $31.46. CEO
Marissa Mayer announced she is pregnant with identical twin
girls.
Alibaba, in which Yahoo has a stake, was down 3
percent at $64.02, following the Chinese data.
Netflix was down 4.5 percent at $109.90 after
Variety reported that Apple was looking to move into
the original programming business to compete with video
streaming companies.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)