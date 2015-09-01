* China's manufacturing sector shrinks
* Global growth likely weaker than expected-IMF's Lagarde
* Oil prices resume declines
* Netflix down on report of Apple mulling original shows
* Indexes down: Dow 2.08 pct, S&P 2.01 pct, Nasdaq 1.79 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 1 Wall Street opened sharply lower on
Tuesday after weak data from China heightened fears of a
slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and its effect on
global growth.
All three major indexes were down about 2 percent just after
the start of trading.
Data showed that China's manufacturing sector shrank at its
fastest pace in three years. The services sector, one of the
lone bright spots in the country's economy, also showed signs of
cooling.
China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) fell to 49.7 in August from 50.0 in July.
"The PMI was below 50, which is a psychologically important
level and puts into real focus the fact that China is
contracting," said Joe Rundle, a senior sales trader at ETX
Capital.
"With the weak data coming out, we're going to see the
negative sentiment from the last few weeks continuing."
Growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector slowed to its
weakest pace in almost two years in August, according to a
report from financial data firm Markit.
Adding to the nervousness, International Monetary Fund head
Christine Lagarde said global economic growth was now likely to
be weaker than had been expected just a few months ago.
At 9:42 a.m. ET (1342 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 344.01 points, or 2.08 percent, at 16,184.02.
The S&P 500 was down 39.55 points, or 2.01 percent, at
1,932.63 and the Nasdaq composite was down 85.37 points,
or 1.79 percent, at 4,691.14.
All the 10 major S&P sectors were lower with the energy
index's 2.93 percent fall leading the decliners. Oil
prices fell more than 4 percent, snapping three days of strong
gains, after the weak data from China. Oil majors Chevron
and Exxon were down about 3 percent.
Wall Street ended lower on Monday and wrapped up its worst
month since 2012 after Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley
Fischer's comments appeared to indicate a U.S. interest hike ths
month.
The Institute for Supply Management's index of U.S. factory
activity is due at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) and is expected to have
slipped to 52.6 in August from 52.7 in July.
Netflix was down 4.4 percent at $109.94 after
Variety reported that Apple was looking to move into
the original programming business to compete with video
streaming companies. Apple fell 1.3 percent to $111.39.
Dollar Tree fell 5.9 percent to $71.66 after its
quarterly sales rose less than analysts expected.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 2,492
to 264. On the Nasdaq, 2,091 issues fell and 359 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and seven new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded four new highs and 17 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty
and Savio D'Souza)