Sept 4 U.S. stock index futures extended their losses on Friday after data showed job growth slowed in August.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 173,000, compared with 245,000 in July and below the 220,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected.

Futures snapshot at 8:31 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 19.25 points, or 0.99 percent, with 296,597 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 41 points, or 0.97 percent, on volume of 49,930 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 166 points, or 1.02 percent, with 38,783 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)