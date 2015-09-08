* Futures up: Dow 286 pts, S&P 36 pts, Nasdaq 77 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

Sept 8 U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday after weak economic data out of China bolstered hopes of more stimulus measures from the Chinese government.

* Wall Street capped a tough week on Friday, with major indexes closing down more than 1 percent, after a mixed August jobs report did little to quell uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates this month.

* China's imports shrank far more than expected in August, falling for the 10th straight month. Imports fell 13.8 percent from a year earlier, more than the 8.2 percent drop economists had expected.

* Global financial markets have been rattled in recent weeks by fears that China's slowdown could drag on already sluggish global growth, prompting some investors to bet that the U.S. central bank will delay a hike until the end of the year.

* Following Friday's employment data, futures market traders predicted about a 20 percent chance a rate hike will come this month, down from around 30 percent before the jobs.

* Nonfarm payrolls increased by 173,000 last month, fewer than the 220,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected. But the unemployment rate dropped to 5.1 percent, its lowest in more than seven years, and wages accelerated.

* The Fed has said it will raise rates for the first time in nearly a decade when it sees a sustained recovery in the economy. While the labor market has strengthened, inflation remains below the 2 percent target.

* Data on Tuesday showed U.S. small business confidence rose modestly in August, suggesting the economy continued to grow at a steady clip halfway through the third quarter.

* Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Narayana Kocherlakota is expected to speak at an event later in the day in Evanston, Illinois.

* Apple shares were up 2.2 percent at $111.74 premarket a day before the iPhone maker is expected to unveil new offerings.

* Fitbit was up 9.5 percent at $34.90 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight".

Futures snapshot at 7:16 a.m. ET (1116 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 35.5 points, or 1.85 percent, with 415,847 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 75.25 points, or 1.79 percent, on volume of 72,066 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 286 points, or 1.77 percent, with 70,156 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Don Sebastian)