* Futures up: Dow 286 pts, S&P 36 pts, Nasdaq 77 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 8 U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday
after weak economic data out of China bolstered hopes of more
stimulus measures from the Chinese government.
* Wall Street capped a tough week on Friday, with major
indexes closing down more than 1 percent, after a mixed August
jobs report did little to quell uncertainty about whether the
Federal Reserve will increase interest rates this month.
* China's imports shrank far more than expected in August,
falling for the 10th straight month. Imports fell 13.8 percent
from a year earlier, more than the 8.2 percent drop economists
had expected.
* Global financial markets have been rattled in recent weeks
by fears that China's slowdown could drag on already sluggish
global growth, prompting some investors to bet that the U.S.
central bank will delay a hike until the end of the year.
* Following Friday's employment data, futures market traders
predicted about a 20 percent chance a rate hike will come this
month, down from around 30 percent before the jobs.
* Nonfarm payrolls increased by 173,000 last month, fewer
than the 220,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected.
But the unemployment rate dropped to 5.1 percent, its lowest in
more than seven years, and wages accelerated.
* The Fed has said it will raise rates for the first time in
nearly a decade when it sees a sustained recovery in the
economy. While the labor market has strengthened, inflation
remains below the 2 percent target.
* Data on Tuesday showed U.S. small business confidence rose
modestly in August, suggesting the economy continued to grow at
a steady clip halfway through the third quarter.
* Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Narayana
Kocherlakota is expected to speak at an event later in the day
in Evanston, Illinois.
* Apple shares were up 2.2 percent at $111.74
premarket a day before the iPhone maker is expected to unveil
new offerings.
* Fitbit was up 9.5 percent at $34.90 after Morgan
Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight".
Futures snapshot at 7:16 a.m. ET (1116 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 35.5 points, or 1.85
percent, with 415,847 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 75.25 points, or 1.79
percent, on volume of 72,066 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 286 points, or 1.77 percent,
with 70,156 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Don Sebastian)