* Futures off: Dow 11 pts, S&P 2.25 pts, Nasdaq 2.25 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 17 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Thursday ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
* The Fed will announce the outcome of its policy meeting at
2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), followed by a press conference by Chair
Janet Yellen at 2:30 p.m. ET.
* An increase in the Fed's benchmark rate, from near zero,
would be the first since 2006.
* Fed fund futures <0#FF:> see a 30 percent chance the Fed
will pull the trigger. Of the 80 economists polled by Reuters,
35 said a rise is likely on Thursday.
* Energy stocks pushed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after
an almost 6-percent jump in oil prices, but trading was thin as
investors braced for the Fed.
* Speculation about when the Fed will move has dogged Wall
Street for months, and recent market turbulence linked to
slowing growth in China has further complicated the picture.
* Many analysts say a rate hike now would help remove a lot
of the uncertainty that has troubled investors.
* "As it stands now considering (Wednesday's) market rally,
the bearish decision will be for the Fed not to hike," Mike
O'Rourke, chief market strategist at Jones Trading, said in a
note.
* The Fed has said it will raise rates when it sees a
sustained recovery in the economy. While the unemployment rate
has fallen to multi-year lows, inflation has remained stuck at
1.8 percent, below the Fed's 2 percent target.
* Shares of Cablevision jumped 16.3 percent to
$33.20 premarket after European telecoms group Altice
agreed to buy the company in a deal valued at $17.7 billion.
* Oracle was down 1.4 percent at $37.74 a day after
the company warned that revenue could fall in the current
quarter.
Futures snapshot at 6:46 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.11
percent, with 121,496 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.05
percent, in volume of 13,335 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 11 points, or 0.07 percent,
with 12,456 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr)