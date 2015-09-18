* Fed holds rates at near-zero
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 18 Wall Street was set to open lower on
Friday after the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest
rates exacerbated worries about the health of the global
economy.
Apart from the state of the world economy, the Fed cited
financial market volatility and sluggish inflation at home in
its decision to leave rates unchanged, but left the door open
for a modest policy tightening later this year.
"Investors are wrestling with how concerned they should be
regarding global growth," said Jeremy Zirin, chief equity
strategist at UBS Wealth Management.
"The Fed has introduced a quasi third mandate about the
global growth, apart from the labor market and inflation."
An economic environment in which the Fed feels it cannot end
the era of near-zero interest rates is not one likely to foster
the kind of earnings growth needed to support stocks at their
current, above-average valuations.
The S&P 500 is trading near 15.6 times forward 12-month
earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
At 8:44 a.m. ET (1244 GMT), S&P 500 e-minis were down
22 points, or 1.11 percent, with 418,465 contracts changing
hands. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 48 points, or 1.1
percent, on volume of 49,075 contracts, while Dow Jones e-minis
were down 193 points, or 1.17 percent, with 49,035
contracts traded.
Investors are now focusing on the Fed meeting on Oct. 27-28
as the next chance for the central bank to raise interest for
the first time since 2006.
However, a growing number of economists, including those at
Morgan Stanley and Barclays, are now wondering whether the Fed
will raise rates at all this year.
Interest rate futures indicated only a 21 percent chance of
a hike at the Fed's next meeting, with a 47 percent chance in
December.
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, with bank stocks
leading the decline following the Fed's announcement.
Banks benefit from higher interest rates.
Shares of Citigroup, Bank of America, Wells
Fargo and JPMorgan were down between 0.5 percent
and 1.3 percent in premarket trading on Friday.
Adobe Systems was down 2.5 percent at $78.28 a day
after the company issued a profit forecast that missed
expectations.
