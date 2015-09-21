* Futures up: Dow 54 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 13 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

Sept 21 U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Monday after Wall Street closed lower last week as the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged stoked fears of slowing global economic growth.

* Investors will be looking for more clarity on the Fed's decision with a number of central bank officials slated to speak this week, culminating in Chair Janet Yellen speaking on Thursday.

* Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart speaks before the Buckhead Rotary Club on Monday.

* Chinese markets closed higher with the Shanghai Composite index up 1.9 percent and the CSI300 rising 1.75 percent. China's vice finance minister, Shi Yaobin, said the recent market volatility was a short-term issue and that the country could maintain a healthy economic growth rate going forward.

* U.S. data scheduled to be released on Monday includes existing home sales for August, which are expected to have dropped 1.3 percent last month after rising to an eight-year high in the previous month. The numbers are expected at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).

* Shares of Lennar were up 3.8 percent at $53.70 after the No.2 U.S. homebuilder by volume, reported quarterly profit that beat expectations.

* Alibaba Group Holdings was down 1.81 percent at $64.56 after the lockup period on 63 percent of its shares ended on Saturday.

* GoPro was down 4.7 percent at $33.50 after the Barron's said the video camera maker's shares could plunge to $25 as its latest product launch underwhelmed customers amid increasing competition.

Futures snapshot at 7:10 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.25 points, or 0.32 percent, with 151,969 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 12.75 points, or 0.29 percent, on volume of 25,810 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 54 points, or 0.33 percent, with 23,092 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)