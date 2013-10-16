TOKYO Oct 16 U.S. stock index futures extended gains in Asian trade on Wednesday after a Senate aide said Democratic and Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate could announce a deal within hours to extend the government's borrowing authority.

The deal will also reopen federal agencies that have been closed since Oct 1, the aide said.

The S&P E-mini futures advanced 0.7 percent, while U.S. Treasury futures slipped 5-1/2 ticks.