US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as tech, financials gain
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK, Sept 19 The Dow and S&P 500 ended Friday's session with slight moves, while the Nasdaq closed lower after Alibaba's strong debut was offset by such falling technology shares as Oracle and Yahoo.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.16 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,282.15, the S&P 500 lost 0.8 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,010.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.64 points, or 0.3 percent, to 4,579.79.
For the week, the Dow rose 1.7 percent, the S&P rose 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq rose 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
