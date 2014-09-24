US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Wednesday on the heels of a three-session streak of declines, ahead of data on the housing market.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.98 points, or 0.1 percent, to 17,072.85, the S&P 500 gained 1.23 points, or 0.06 percent, to 1,984 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.83 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,517.52. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss