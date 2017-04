PRECIOUS-Gold firm as North Korea worries offer support

* Spot gold targets $1,265/oz - technicals * N. Korea vows more missile tests as U.S. steps up rhetoric * Silver off over 5-month highs hit in previous session (Updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 18 Gold held steady on Tuesday supported by geopolitical tensions over North Korea and after falling from a five-month high in the previous session on a firmer dollar. Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,284.56 per ounce by 0730 GMT, after climbing to