NEW YORK Oct 3 The S&P 500 posted its best day since August on Friday following a stronger-than-expected September U.S. jobs report that bolstered the outlook for the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 207.55 points, or 1.24 percent, to 17,008.6, the S&P 500 gained 21.58 points, or 1.11 percent, to 1,967.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.43 points, or 1.03 percent, to 4,475.62. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)