NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. stocks ended lower in a broad decline on Tuesday, with major indexes falling more than 1 percent each, as weak data out of Germany raised concerns about the strength of global growth ahead of the start of earnings season.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 274.64 points, or 1.62 percent, to 16,717.27, the S&P 500 was down 29.89 points, or 1.52 percent, to 1,934.93 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 69.60 points, or 1.56 percent, to 4,385.20. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)