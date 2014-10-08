US STOCKS-Nasdaq breaches 6,000 as earnings boost shares; U.S. tax code proposal eyed
* Nasdaq takes 17 years to climb 1,000 points post Y2K bubble
NEW YORK Oct 8 U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday, following a selloff that took the S&P 500 to its lowest level in nearly two months, as concerns lingered over how a strong dollar and weak global growth may impact corporate earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 6.26 points, or 0.04 percent, to 16,725.65, the S&P 500 gained 0.6 points, or 0.03 percent, to 1,935.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.96 points, or 0.04 percent, to 4,387.16. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 0.55 pct, Nasdaq 0.67 pct (Updates to early afternoon)