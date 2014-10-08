NEW YORK Oct 8 U.S. stocks soared on Wednesday, with major indexes posting their biggest one-day jumps of 2014 after the Federal Reserve reassured investors that the first interest rate hike would not come before the economy could support it.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 273.03 points, or 1.63 percent, to 16,992.42, the S&P 500 surged 33.56 points, or 1.73 percent, to 1,968.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 83.39 points, or 1.9 percent, to 4,468.59. (Reporting by Ryan Vlatelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)