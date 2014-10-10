US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Oct 10 U.S. stock index opened lower on Friday, putting major indexes on track for a sharply lower week, as concerns about global economic growth persisted.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 14.48 points, or 0.09 percent, to 16,644.77, the S&P 500 lost 4.62 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,923.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.23 points, or 0.76 percent, to 4,345.10. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss