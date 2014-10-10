US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Oct 10 U.S. stocks fell on Friday, with the Dow ending in negative territory for the year and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting their worst weeks since May 2012.
Technology shares led the day's decline after a chipmaker warned of a major pullback in the industry.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 115.15 points, or 0.69 percent, to 16,544.1, the S&P 500 lost 22.08 points, or 1.15 percent, to 1,906.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 102.10 points, or 2.33 percent, to 4,276.24. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss