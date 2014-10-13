US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Oct 13 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday after the S&P 500 suffered its worst weekly drop since May 2012 and the Dow moved into negative territory for the year on global growth concerns.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.77 points, or 0.13 percent, to 16,522.33, the S&P 500 lost 2.11 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,904.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.81 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,273.43. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss