NEW YORK Oct 13 U.S. stocks sold off on Monday in a late-day slump led by declines in energy and airline shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 223.03 points, or 1.35 percent, to 16,321.07, the S&P 500 lost 31.39 points, or 1.65 percent, to 1,874.74 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 62.58 points, or 1.46 percent, to 4,213.66.

The S&P 500 closed below its 200-day average for the first time since November 2012.

Since Thursday, the main indexes have posted the largest three-day declines since late 2011.

