NEW YORK Oct 14 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday after its worst three-day drop since November 2011 as investors turned their focus away from global growth concerns and towards corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56.58 points, or 0.35 percent, to 16,377.65, the S&P 500 gained 7.9 points, or 0.42 percent, to 1,882.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.96 points, or 0.76 percent, to 4,245.61.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)