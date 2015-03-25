March 25 U.S. stocks dropped on Wednesday as a slump in technology and biotech shares sent the Nasdaq to its biggest decline in almost a year, while the S&P 500 fell through key support levels.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 291.34 points, or 1.62 percent, to 17,719.8, the S&P 500 lost 30.4 points, or 1.45 percent, to 2,061.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 118.21 points, or 2.37 percent, to 4,876.52.

